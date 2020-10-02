Mobile Marathon postponed until 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s only marathon in January has been postponed until 2022, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event brings in people from all over the country but the committee decided it was the safest option to cancel this year’s in-person race. The race committee will be offering some virtual options for this January.

The Servis1st Bank First Mobile Marathon presented by Infirmary Health benefits L’arche Mobile. L’arche Mobile provides meaningful activities and work for adults with intellectual disabilities.

