UPDATE: Missing Mobile man with dementia found safe

UPDATE (6/18) — Mobile Police say 68-year-old Cleon McCovey has been found safe and is home with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mobile Police are looking for a man who has been reported missing since Sunday.

Mobile Police say 68-year-old Cleon McCovey went missing on June 16 between 1 am and 6 am. He walked away from his home off of Charleston Street in Mobile. Police say he suffers from dementia, schizophrenia and bipolar disorders.

McCovey is light skin complexion, 5’08, 230 pounds and has a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. 

If you see him, please contact police immediately at 251-208-7211.

