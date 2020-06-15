Mobile man wanted for Farnell Drive deadly shooting arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested the man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Farnell Drive last month.

Mobile Police say 19-year-old Jacorrien Brown turned himself in Sunday afternoon after police said he was wanted in connection to the May 30th deadly shooting on Farnell Drive. Police were called to the Home2Suites on Satchel Paige Drive where they found a man and a woman shot. During the investigation, police found the shooting originally happened in the 2600 block of Farnell Drive and both victims had attempted to drive themselves to the hospital before the stopped at the hotel to find help.

Police say 55-year-old Darlene Williams-Thompson died from her injuries. The man’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Brown is being held in the Mobile Metro Jail on multiple charges, including murder, 2nd-degree assault, receiving stolen property 2nd degree, pistol in vehicle, and two counts of discharging a gun occupied/unoccupied building/vehicle.

