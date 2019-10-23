Mobile man wanted, considered armed and dangerous

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police is asking for help to find Willie McKeller.

Police say McKeller is wanted for shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, McKeller was shooting at an individual at South District Apartments located at 6291 Old Shell Road. McKeller then fled the scene in white Kia Rio that displayed an Alabama license plate. During the shooting an unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire. There were no reported inquires.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of McKeller, please contact police at (251)208-7211, you can remain anonymous.

Willie McKeller should be considered armed and dangerous.