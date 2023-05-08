MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Circuit Court judge sentenced a Mobile man to 10 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to attempted sex abuse of a child less than 12, according to court documents.

Ricky Gafford, 72, will serve 30 months and is given credit for “all time served since the arrest on this charge.”

According to court documents, Gafford waived trial by jury and withdrew his plea of not guilty.

Gafford will also have five years of formal probation after his prison sentence. Gafford is ordered to have no contact with the victim or her immediate family, including the mother, stepfather and brother.