Mobile man survives severe COVID case, still dealing with health issues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man in Mobile survived a severe case of COVID during the summer surge. Bryan Leniz still has a long way to go until his life is back to normal but hopes his story inspires others to get vaccinated. At just 51 Bryan Leniz now gets winded making a lap around the living room with a walker, or loses his breath just talking–but at least he’s alive.

“I’m so glad I made it, just turn on your TV and see all the people who didn’t make it,” said Bryan Leniz. He spent seven weeks hospitalized at Mobile Infirmary. Family members say at one point they were told he might not make it out of the hospital alive.

“I was just gasping for air and I’m in a room all alone, I might not see my family anymore, it’s scary to think you’ll take your last breath of air,” said Bryan. For several days Bryan was on a ventilator.

“When I went in he was on the ventilator, like I said I had to hold it together,” said his wife Melissa Leniz. Unlike a lot of patients in his position, he was able to get off the vent and get discharged.

“It’s very miraculous he made it out alive, his lungs were very bad and they’re still damaged,” said family member Tami Boundy. It’s something he’s going to live with for several weeks. Leniz said he didn’t get vaccinated because he felt he was relatively healthy and didn’t need it. Now he says once he can, he’ll get the shot, encourages others to do the same because he never wants something like this to happen again.