MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man seen taking items from a closed business Friday morning led police on a car and foot chase, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were in the area of Papermill Road Friday around 3:40 a.m. when they witnessed a man loading items into a vehicle at Shapiro Metal, a closed business, according to an MPD news release.

INCIDENT LOCATION

When officers approached the man, he drove off in his vehicle, the news release said.

A chase began and did not end until the vehicle hit a curb and became disabled, according to police, who said the man exited the vehicle and ran.

Police said they eventually caught and arrested Recardo Oliver, 44, of Mobile.

In addition, lawmen said they searched Oliver’s vehicle and found copper wire and marijuana.

They charged Oliver with attempting to elude, second-degree marijuana possession, and third-degree theft of property.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: