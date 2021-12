MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to 1415 Dauphin St. on Dec. 17 in reference to one person stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed in his left tricep and back at a Quick Pick convenience store in Mobile.

Officers determined the stabbing happened after the man got into a dispute with the subject.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. The subject left the scene before police arrived.

Mobile Police are still investigating.