PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was shot and killed on Thursday around 6 a.m. in the Alabama Village area, according to a release from Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner’s office.

The man was identified as Ji’Taveis Demar Thomas, 22, but who shot him and how it happened remains unclear.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene Thursday morning, “as it was verified that the male subject was deceased,” the release reads.

Anyone with information pertaining to Thomas’ murder is encouraged to contact Prichard Police at 251-452-2211.

This investigation is ongoing. Follow along for updates.