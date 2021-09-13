Mobile man shot, drives self to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man drove himself to University Hospital after getting shot Sunday night, according to a news release from Mobile Police.

Police responded to University Hospital in response to a person shot around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot at 1400 Azalea Road in the Sophia Landing Apartments. He was shot in the leg as he was walking to his car.

The man then drove himself to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries

This is an ongoing investigation