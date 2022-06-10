MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest by a 17-year-old juvenile on Moot Drive Friday, June 10, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Moot Drive around 11 a.m. after someone was assaulted with a firearm. When they arrived, police found the 22-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators determined a 17-year-old boy shot the 22-year-old after the two got in an argument.

Police said the 17-year-old is in their custody. Currently, he has not been charged with a crime. Police will continue to investigate the shooting.