MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man has been sentenced to 97 months in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Alabama.

Christopher Porter Seals possessed over 100 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl which he intended to distribute, according to the Department of Justice. Seals’ sentence will consist of a five-year mandatory minimum for the amount of fentanyl he had and 37 more months for violating his supervised release conditions from a prior felony conviction.

Fentanyl remains one of the most significant threats to public safety and I commend the work of our law enforcement partners at DEA and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for their dedicated work to keep this drug off the streets. We will continue our partnership and our coordinated efforts to mitigate this deadly threat through aggressive investigation and prosecution. U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello