MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Circuit Judge sentenced a Mobile man to life in prison Thursday in connection to a 2020 shooting in Irvington, according to a release.

Stanley David Roberson was originally charged with manslaughter after court documents state he accidently shot 54-year-old Phillip Ledet in the head on Jan. 25, 2020. In July 2020, Roberson’s charged were upgraded to manslaughter after the DA’s office said evidence pointed to intentional murder.

In January 2023, Roberson was found guilty.

“This particular investigation as different than most homicides in part because Roberson staged the murder to look like a suicide,” reads the release. “Despite Roberson’s efforts to stage the crime, the jury returned a guilty verdict.”