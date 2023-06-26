MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dyon McCants was sentenced to life in prison for a fatal 2020 shooting outside Phlawless II Hair Salon on St. Stephens Road.

McCants was convicted in April for the murder of D’Angelo Nisby Jr, 21, and prosecutors said he was trying to buy drugs until his drug dealer offered him $300 to kill a man across the street.

Surveillance video shows McCants going across the street and shooting and killing Nisby outside the salon.

He was convicted for murder, discharging a gun into an occupied building, and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.

He is set to serve life for murder, and 20 years each on both discharging a gun charges. The sentences will run concurrent, meaning they serve them all at the same time.