MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Judge Michael Youngpeter sentenced Quinterious Williams to life in prison for attempted murder. He was convicted and found guilty earlier this month.

For his sentencing hearing, Williams chose not appear before the judge, so Judge Youngpeter continued to sentence him without him present.

Williams shot at his victim 18 times according Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood.

He was accused of shooting the victim previously back in 2015. He was tried for attempted murder previously in 2017, but he was found not guilty. Later in 2018, he tried to kill the same victim again.

“In the second shooting, it was clear it was retaliation for having testified against him,” said Blackwood. “You know, this was a very dangerous defender who has shown that he is willing to shoot multiple people, so it was very important to secure this conviction and to give this very lengthy sentence.”

Williams is already serving a 25 year sentence for a domestic violence charge for shooting his child’s mother in her head in other case.

His life sentence will begin after he serves his 25 year sentence.