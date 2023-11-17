MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man has been sentenced to 80 years behind bars on two counts of sodomy of a child under 12.

Calvin Law was convicted in October of the crime reported by the child in 2019.

On Friday, a Mobile County judge sentenced Law to 40 years for each of the two counts of first-degree sodomy charges, with no option for parole, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

“With the help of a courageous child and the expertise of the Child Victim Prosecution Team at the DA’s office, Calvin Law will never be able to harm another child again,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said in a press release.

