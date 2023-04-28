A closeup of the locking mechanism of a closed jail cell with welded iron bars on a dimly lit dark background – 3D render

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 70 months in prison in federal court Friday afternoon after he was found with a illegally modified machine gun in May 2022, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Sidney Rashard Collins, 21, is charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. He pled guilty in August 2022. He will also have three years of supervised release following his sentence. During his supervised release, Collins will undergo drug/alcohol testing. He is also ordered to pay $100 in special assessments.

According to the release, Mobile Police were on routine patrol on Dauphin Street in May 2022 “when they saw bouncers at a nightclub there searching patrons prior to their entry into the club.”

When bouncers attempted to search Collins, he ran away and jumped a nearby gate. Officers then tried to approach him, but he started running west on Dauphin Street.

During the chase, officers saw Collins throw the machine gun into the intersection at Conception and Dauphin Streets. Collins then tripped and fell allowing officers to catch up to him and get the gun.

The gun was a loaded Glock .40 caliber pistol, which had been “modified by the addition of a

machinegun-conversion device, commonly referred to as a “Glock chip” or a “Glock switch,” according to the release.

According to the release, the gun was not registered which is required by federal law.

“In a statement to police made after Collins was advised of his constitutional rights and

agreed to waive his rights, Collins admitted that knew the manner in which the firearm operated with the device,” reads the release.