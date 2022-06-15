MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to six years in prison after his partner was found with several kilos of meth, according to officials with the south Alabama District Attorney’s Office.

William Joshua Ikner was sentenced after his co-conspirator Angela Faye Keebler was pulled over by Saraland police at Interstate 65. Keebler was found with meth and a gun, according to a news release from the South Alabama U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators learned that Ikner and Keebler planned to distribute several kilos of meth in South Alabama. The pair were arrested at a home off Graham Road South. Investigators found methamphetamine, another gun and $1,553 in cash.

Ikner pled guilty to the charges of:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine ice

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking crime

Ikner will serve a year for the drug charge and five years for the gun charge. Once Ikner is released from jail, he will serve five years on probation, according to the release. Ikner will undergo drug and/or alcohol abuse treatment and may be searched during his probationary period. Ikner was ordered to pay $200 in special assessments, according to the release.