MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting his neighbor over a parking spot.

Kwazi Thomas was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of murdering Gerard “Santana” Joyner in 2017. Thomas shot Joyner after the two had an “ongoing dispute” over a parking spot near their homes, according to the Mobile County DA’s Office.

Thomas walked up to Joyner and shot him in front of his girlfriend’s home off Donald Street. Joyner was then pistol-whipped on her front porch. Joyner, 57, was taken to a hospital where he died the next day in surgery.

Gerard “Santana” Joyner

Thomas was sentenced Saturday, June 16, 2022, according to a Twitter post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.