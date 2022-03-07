MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he plead guilty to sexually abusing two children.

Sean Michael Howell was sentenced after he pled guilty to eight counts of sodomy 1st of a victim less than 12 and one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12.

Howell was arrested in 2018 for charges including sexual torture, sodomy, enticing a child and production of child pornography.

The abuse happened while Howell was a manager at Skating Rink in Saraland. Howell met two victims at the skating rink and offered them free skating in exchange for the children to stay after the rink closed, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama.

Howell abused the children at the skating rink and at a hotel in Mobile.

In 2020, Howell entered a guilty plea for two counts of production of child pornography. The plea comes after investigators found pictures of the victims on Howell’s phone. Video chats and videos depicting the children’s abuse were also found on Howell’s phone, according to the release.

Howell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the child pornography charges in 2021.

In total, Howell was sentenced to 50 years in prison for child sexual abuse and federal pornography charges.