MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall sentenced a Mobile man to 25 years in prison Tuesday afternoon following a Monday guilty ruling to nine counts of possession of obscene matter and one count of dissemination of obscene matter, according to a release from the AG.

John Anthony Guy, 54, will serve 25 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections and will need to register as a sex offender and “abide by all requirements of Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.”

A Mobile County grand jury presented evidence to Attorney General Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division in March 2021.

“Sex crimes against children are particularly tragic because of the devastation they wreak upon

the victims’ innocence and trust which can last a lifetime,” said Attorney General Marshall. “It

is vital that we take these violations seriously and punish those who commit these vile crimes.”