MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pled guilty to manslaughter charges.

Jamal Hamilton was sentenced on March 29, 2022, for shooting and killing Perry Stevens Fields Jr., 39. Perry was shot in November of 2018 at Berkshire Arms Apartments.

Hamilton pled guilty to manslaughter charges and was sentenced to a split sentence of 20 years in prison. Hamilton was ordered to serve three years “in a jail-like facility,” according to court documents. In addition to the three years, the time he served from Nov. 9, 2018, to Aug. 10, 2021, will be credited to his sentence.

After four years in prison, he may be released from prison pending good behavior. If not, he may serve more on his initial term of 20 years.