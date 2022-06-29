MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for beating and shooting a man on his birthday.

Wesley Horton was sentenced after a Mobile County jury found him guilty of the manslaughter of Michael Beasley. Horton, who was threatening another person with a gun, ended up pistol-whipping Beasley outside West Mobile Bar, according to a news release from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Horton didn’t let up and beat Beasley in the back of the head while he was laid face down outside the bar. Beasley was then shot during the assault and died from his injuries.

Beasley, who was an innocent bystander, was celebrating his birthday with friends when he was attacked. After Horton shot Beasley, he tried to run from the scene and attacked several others before he was shot in the chest by another man at the bar. The man shot Beasley in self-defense, according to the release.

Horton will serve 16 years in prison for Manslaughter and one year for Menacing. He was given the maximum sentence for manslaughter, according to the release.

Man shot and killed on birthday, suspect convicted of manslaughter

Friends and family remembered Beasley as a loving and fun person. Beasley loved racing, Alabama football and Mardi Gras.