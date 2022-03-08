LAFAYETTE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 46-year-old William Malone of Mobile, Ala., was sentenced to 160 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release after he was convicted on child exploitation charges in October 2021. Malone was also ordered to pay $206,580 in restitution to the victim.

On October 7, 2020, Malone was charged by a federal grand jury in Lafayette with five counts of Production of Child Pornography, Use of a Facility to Cause a Minor to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity, and Possession of Child Pornography. According to the evidence presented at the trial on October 2021, Malone lived in Mobile, Ala. and worked as a captain of a maritime vessel that traveled out of Abbeville in Vermilion Parish, La.

Law enforcement officers with the Mobile Police Department and Child Advocacy Center began an investigation after they received complaints that Malone had sexually abused a female under the age of 12. The victim’s mother reported the allegations after learning from her daughter that Malone was sexually abusing her.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a forensic examination of the victim’s cell phone and discovered evidence that Malone texted the victim and asked her to send him pictures and videos of herself nude and other sexually explicit images of herself. FBI agents executed a search warrant on the vessel where Malone worked for his laptop and cell phone.

As agents reviewed Malone’s laptop and cell phone, they found the sexually explicit images that the victim told law enforcement officers she sent to Malone at his request. Malone was then arrested and charged.