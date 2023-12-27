MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man faces 148 months in prison for methamphetamine trafficking and possession of a firearm related to the trafficking charge.

Shunn Lashun Sylvester, aka, “ATL,” previously pleaded guilty to the charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

He was arrested in January 2022 after an undercover operation where he was caught trying to deliver 115 grams of meth in a vehicle.

In addition, Sylvester had a .357 magnum handgun with him, the release said.

Since January 2019, Sylvester had conspired with eight other people to distribute meth, all of whom were previously prosecuted on federal drug charges, according to the USDOJ.

“Sylvester primarily served as a seller and a broker to various persons in Mobile County where Sylvester would sell directly to the buyers or broker transactions between the buyer and three different meth dealers located in Moss Point, Miss.,” the release said.