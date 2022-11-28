MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “conspiring to distribute methamphetamine,” according to a release from the Southern District of Alabama Attorney’s office.

Broderick J. Carson, 40, was arrested in January 2021 following a search warrant at his home and a store he “maintained” in Mobile.

Detectives used a confidential informant to “conduct several controlled purchases” of drugs from Carson. This is when a search warrant was executed.

Detectives found a shoebox with $15,000 in cash. Some of the cash had “serial numbers matching money that detectives had used during a previous controlled purchase of drugs.”

At the store, detectives found the following:

more than a pound of 99% pure methamphetamine

43 grams of crack cocaine

81 grams of powder cocaine

digital scales

other drug paraphernalia

Carson admitted to “possessing the drugs with intent to distribute them.” Detectives searched Carson’s cellphone which had “dozens of messages regarding drug trafficking dating to at least July 2020.”

Following his sentence, Carson will serve an additional five years of supervised release where he will undergo drug testing and treatment. There was no fine from the court, but Carson will pay $100 in “special assessments” imposed by the judge on the case.