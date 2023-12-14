MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of a man in 2020.

Samuel Gregory Darrington, 30, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of murder in September. Darrington was arrested in 2020 for the death of Xavier Sowels-Portlock, who was shot 10 times.

The jury saw evidence that showed Sowels-Portlock putting his children in his car when Darrington shot him multiple times at Sunset Bayou Apartments.

Officers responded to the apartment complex around 10 a.m. on May 20, 2020, for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found Sowels-Portlock dead in the parking lot.

“The added element of this crime being committed in front of children makes the circumstances around this death even more tragic,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: ‘Enough is enough’ Mobile fraternity marches in honor of 9-year-old Cailee Knight