MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 292 months in prison for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.

David Erik Crumpton, 47, was regularly supplied with “pound quantities of methamphetamine” starting in 2019 by a Texas man, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

During the transactions, the two men reportedly opened a joint checking account at Woodforest National Bank in Texas so Crumpton could pay the man for the methamphetamine.

From July to December 2020, Crumpton reportedly made $125,000 worth of deposits into the account for the methamphetamine. The two men also hired drug couriers to take the drugs from Texas to Louisiana before bringing them to Mobile, according to the DOJ.

On Aug. 3, 2020, one of the men Crumpton hired was headed to pick up the meth in Louisiana when he was stopped and arrested in Mississippi, according to the DOJ. That man had 50 grams of meth, ten ecstasy pills, 1 gram of heroin and $8,000 on him when he was arrested.

Mobile Police Department’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Oct. 12, 2020, at one of the co-defendants’ homes in Theodore, where 615 grams of meth was found.

On Dec. 7, 2020, a traffic stop was made on a 2007 Black Suburban with the Texas man in it. Officers reportedly found 491 grams of crystal methamphetamine during the search of the vehicle.

On Dec. 28, 2020, a Harrison County officer stopped another co-conspirator and found 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

The man was on the way to deliver the drugs to Crumpton.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Caught on camera: Person enters home, steals deaf dog