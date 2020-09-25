Mobile man says American Cancer Society helping fund his cancer treatment

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The motto behind this year’s Vintage Affair Gala is, “Cancer Doesn’t Stop and Neither Should We.” The American Cancer Society has decided to put on the popular event this year despite COVID-19. Vintage Affair will be presented by Lexus of Mobile virtually, so lifesaving funds can be raised while maintaining a social distance.

The featured speaker at the Vintage Affair Grand Patron’s dinner this year was Jeb Shell of Mobile. Shell was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer at the young age of 41. He went through chemo, radiation, and surgery and was cancer-free for a short time. This summer, he learned that the cancer had spread to his lungs. He just completed more chemo and surgery.

Shell says he has an appreciation for the work the American Cancer Society does in our community.

“Some of the treatment I got was due to donations from the American Cancer Society. They knew specifically what type of chemo to throw at my cancer because of the research that had happened, and the research is possible because of the American Cancer Society,” Shell said.

Shell has the attitude that he will fight this cancer with all his energy.

(LtoR) Jeb, his daughter Kit, wife Emily, and son, John





“You gotta fight. You have to look cancer straight in the eye and say ‘I am going to whip your butt.’ If you go through this with a losing attitude, it is never going to work out for you,” Shell adds.

He also credits his faith and family for helping him battle his enemy, cancer.



“Faith, family, and fight. I don’t know how you can get through this without prayer. Prayer works,” Shell said.

Shell is also encouraging others to get their colonoscopy. He doesn’t want anyone to put off any needed screening tests.

“When something doesn’t feel right, trust your gut. Go to the doctor. So many people aren’t going to be diagnosed because they won’t go to the doctor,” Shell said.

The American Cancer is hosting its Vintage Affair Gala virtually this year. It takes place this Sunday from 4:30 PM-6 PM. There are some wonderful auction items. Registration is free. For more information, click here.

