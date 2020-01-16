Mobile man pursuing whistleblower case against federal agency he claims cost his company $51 million

Contractor says his company wasn't paid for post-hurricane work in Honduras arranged by US government

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thursday a Mobile businessman will be in federal court, hoping to advance a whistleblower case alleging mismanagement and abuse by a government agency that distributes 17 billion-dollars in foreign aid in a typical year.

In 1998, Category-5 Hurricane Mitch hammered Honduras, killing an estimated 7,000 people, and causing two billion dollars in damage. The United States offered aid and Mobile-based DRC Inc. was among the American contractors hired to rebuild the country.

Murray Farmer ran DRC and said his company did quality work for three years in Honduras.

“The sewer lines we built benefitted over 300,000 of the poorest Honduran people and we built them 22 different cities,” he said.

But Farmer said his company never got paid for the work it did, receiving only 13 million-dollars of the 64 million-dollars it was owed. He said he spent the next six years and 10 million dollars in legal fees winning a judgment in U.S. Court against the Honduran government but never collected a dime. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which helped arrange DRC’s work, wouldn’t guarantee the payment, nor pressure Honduras to pay up.

“I’m relying 100-percent on the United States and its word and agreements with a foreign government,” Farmer said. “I trust my government. At least I used to trust my government.”

Not only did the government not pay him, or help him, Farmer said, it harassed him.

“I was audited over 20 times,” he said. “I survived three criminal referrals. I survived a search warrant.”

Now he has filed a whistleblower lawsuit to try to expose what he says is a corrupt federal agency, and to warn other contractors considering foreign aid work through the U.S. government.

“My word to them is don’t work for USAID,” Farmer said. “Don’t trust the USAID, and don’t sign a contract or with or have anything to do with USAID.”

Farmer said DRC eventually dissolved, costing 300 employees their jobs. Farmer now works as a real estate developer in Mobile.

A hearing on his whistleblower lawsuit is set to take place Thursday at 10 a.m., before Judge Kristi DuBose, at the U.S. Courthouse on St. Joseph St. in Downtown Mobile.

LATEST STORIES: