Mobile man pleads guilty to murder stemming from crash that killed Faith Academy educator

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man has pled guilty to murder and other charges stemming from a 2018 crash that killed a Faith Academy educator.

On Oct. 16, 2018, Mobile police were called to the Walmart on Schillinger Road for a domestic call. Investigators say Hobson drove off from that scene, crossed the middle of Schillinger Road and crashed head-on into the car that 71-year-old Charlotte Skoda was driving. The beloved Faith Academy employee and missionary died of her injuries.

Police say that after the crash, Hobson then carjacked a Good Samaritan who pulled over to help. Hobson was arrested about five miles away on Three Notch Road. He was originally charged with DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, kidnapping, robbery, and domestic assault.

Hobson pled guilty to murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping Thursday, March 18. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.