Mobile man pleads guilty to manslaughter, avoids murder charge in 2019 shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man previously charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to a lesser charge.

Lyndon Hunter was initially arrested in September 2019 and charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old Johnathan Einhellig at Knollwood Apartments. Hunter was 19 at the time of the shooting.

Hunter, now 21, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter in October 2021.

Court documents show Hunter was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 18, to a 12-year split sentence. He’ll serve one year in Metro Jail and also receive credit for time already served. The rest of the sentence is suspended pending good behavior over a 3-year probation period.