MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Eric Overstreet spent the weekend mourning the loss of his friend, Angel, who died of a fentanyl overdose just four days ago.

He says readily available Narcan at homeless camps would’ve saved his friend’s life.

If you’ll recall, last year News 5 followed Overstreet through his 90-day journey of going “homeless on purpose” to live among the very people he use to minister to.

One of the people he met during those 90 days became like a brother to him.

“First person I met was Angel…Angel and Sabrina,” said Overstreet. “Immediately they took me under their wing and took care of me those first few weeks under that bridge and each time I was nervous, I looked around to try to find Angel.”

Angel recently died from a fentanyl overdose, leaving a mark on people like Overstreet who knew him.

“He was very close to me and he overdosed about four days ago and it just spurred something in me again to help stop these overdoses,” said Overstreet. “They’re rampant.”

Now, Overstreet wants to pass out Narcan kits to homeless people and educate them on the risks of abusing opioids.

“What we’re trying to do is raise awareness for Narcan, and then I want to flood the streets of mobile with Narcan kits and teach our homeless people how to use them and educate them,” said Overstreet. “If they’re going to do a drug that could possibly kill them, they need to be with someone that’s trained in using Narcan.”

The Mobile County Health Department says over the last year they’ve seen anywhere between 40 to 100 emergency room visits a month related to opioids.

“The immediate use of Narcan at the point where the person needs assistance, It’s instantaneous having it at the lowest level at the individual level,” said Mobile County Health Officer, Dr. Kevin Michaels. “Family members, friends doing that could save a life versus waiting till the emergency response people arrive, or they get to a hospital.”

The Mobile County Health Department says Narcan could be sold over the counter in local pharmacies as early as this summer.