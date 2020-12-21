Mobile man now charged with capital murder in death of 11-year-old boy during hunting trip

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile man and former Mobile County Public School System employee is now being charged with capital murder in relation to the death of an 11-year-old boy during a hunting trip.

Joshua Stewart Burks, 36, was initially charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of Troy Ellis, 11, but a grand jury recently upgraded his charge to capital murder.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ellis was shot and killed May 1 in the 9100 block Cedar Mountain Road. Ellis and his father were apart of a hunting party that went into the woods.

Investigators say during the hunting, Burks fired the fatal shot. The shot also caused minor injury to Ellis’ father who was treated at the scene. Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Since the incident, Burks has been out on $15,000 bond after being charged with reckless manslaughter.

After a grand jury heard the case on December 10, they upped Burks charge to capital murder of a person under the age of 14.

Burks was rebooked into the Jefferson County Jail on Friday but was released again after posting a $60,000 bond.

Burks is being represented Tommy Spina, an attorney in Birmingham, and Jonathan McCardle, an attorney in Mobile.

The pair told WKRG in a statement that they are disappointed in the recent decision by the grand jury.

“We are disappointed the grand jury saw the case differently than the magistrate and the district attorney’s office that originally charged the case as manslaughter. The events that occurred that day were devastating on many levels and our sympathies are with the family of the young man that lost his life in what we believe was a tragic hunting accident,” says Spina and McCardle.

“I am hopeful that the evidence will ultimately establish that what occurred that day was not an intentional act,’’ added Spina, the lead counsel on the case. “We pray each day for the family of the deceased.”

Before the incident, Burks was employed with the Mobile County Public School System and worked at Semmes Middle School.

LATEST STORIES: