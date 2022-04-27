MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department has confirmed that a Mobile man who went missing for almost a month has been found safe.

Josten Peters, 28, went missing on March 29, from his residence on the 1100 block of Ginger Drive. Peters’ mother told WKRG News 5’s Typhani Gray that she and her family were concerned for him, particularly because he suffered from several illnesses. The family never gave up searching for Peters weeks after his disappearance. The family was planning to have a search party for Peters this Saturday, April 30, fortunately, that search is no longer needed.

MPD said that Peters was located in Pensacola, Fla. Peters had a tendency and history of walking away from his residence. MPD also thanked everyone that helped search and look for Peters during the time he went missing.