MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said Jason E. Thompson, 50, was killed when his 2008 Ford Focus was hit from behind by a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by an Arkansas man. Officials also said that after the cars collided with each other they both left the roadway and hit a fence. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened Saturday, Jan. 7, around 4:50 p.m. on McFarland Road. Officials said the ALEA Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the crash.