MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash Sunday, Oct. 2.

Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was severely injured when his 2003 Harley Davidson hit a 2010 Honda Accord driven by a 37-year-old woman. Faust was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The crash happened on US 98 just three miles outside of the Semmes jurisdiction. Officials said troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are not releasing more information at the moment.