MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that killed a Mobile man.

Kaleb D. Dawson, 32, was critically injured in a crash that happened Thursday, June 16, at Dawes Road. Dawson’s Nissan Altima was struck by an oncoming Tesla, according to a news release from ALEA.

Dawson was taken to University Medical Hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to the release. Troopers said the crash happened at about 10:20 p.m., seven miles northwest of Theodore in Mobile County.