MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man in Mobile is accused of sexually abusing a child under 12-years-old. 26-year-old Shawn Taylor Moore was booked into Mobile Metro Jail on March 5th and bonded out hours later.

According to a grand jury indictment Moore “did subject [victim’s name redacted], who was less than 12 years of age to sexual contact.” The indictment was handed down by a grand jury in October. Moore was just arrested this past weekend.

According to the jail log, Moore has been arrested several times since he was a teenager for crimes including DUI and receiving stolen property. He was issued a bond of $20,000 in the indictment. The indictment does not say what connection Moore may have had with the victim or when or where the crime allegedly happened.