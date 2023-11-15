MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A grand jury indicted a Mobile man for aggravated child abuse.

According to the indictment, Lionel Pettaway, 35, repeatedly hit a young boy with a cord and burned him with a hot knife on multiple occasions.

“Did willfully torture, willfully abuse, cruelly beat or otherwise willfully maltreat said child by hitting him on or about his body with a cord and/or burning him with a hot butter knife, said abuse having taken place on more than one occasion, in violation of Section 26-15-3.1 (a)(1), Code of Alabama against the peace and dignity of the State of Alabama,” the indictment read.

Pettaway was arrested Tuesday and was released on a $15,000 bond.

