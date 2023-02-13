DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man killed in a crash on I-10 early Sunday morning has been identified as a Mobile County man.

Christopher Fultz, 37 of Semmes, was killed when he was ejected from his vehicle on I-10. Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby told WKRG News 5 Sunday that Fultz was heading westbound near the 37 mile marker when another vehicle hit him from behind.

The crash sent both cars into the median. Fultz’s vehicle went through the barrier into the eastbound lane where he was ejected into oncoming traffic. He was hit by at least one vehicle going eastbound.