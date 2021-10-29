Mobile man given split sentence for possessing child pornography

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge sentenced a Mobile man to 10 years in prison on Thursday, Oct. 28, for possessing children pornography.

William Glover, 25, was charged with possessing/disseminating obscene matter of a child less than 17 years old. He entered a blind plea on June 29, 2021.

Although Glover was sentenced to 10 years, the court ordered the sentence be split to serve two years. After the two year sentence is up, Glover’s case will be revaluated. Pending good behavior, he will only serve two years, but if convicted of another crime, he will serve his remaining sentence.

The court ordered Glover to register as a sex offender, and he will be given credit for time served.

As a condition of probation, and as a condition during the two-year split, the Glover cannot access the internet via computer, tablet, smartphone or other electronic devices.