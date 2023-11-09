MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man found guilty of a 2021 robbery and murder has been sentenced to consecutive life sentences, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office.

Eric Gaylord, 30, was found guilty in September of murder and first-degree robbery for the death of Bradley Nall in 2019.

On Jan. 30, 2021, Nall was “ambushed” in his front yard and, while attempting to drive away on Randlett Drive, Gaylord shot into Nall’s vehicle seven times.

Four of those shots hit Nall, leading to his death a few homes down from his.

Gaylord was arrested for the murder in October 2022.

Gaylord’s co-defendants, including Demarcus Reynolds, Julian Sullivan, Jaravien Allen-White, Mary Butler and Selena Tisdale, all face felony murder charges.

Their status hearing is set for Dec. 13.

