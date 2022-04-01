MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to a Facebook post made by the Mobile District Attorney’s Office, a Mobile County Jury found a man guilty of a child sex crime.

Patrick Tillman was found guilty of sexual abuse of a child under 12 on April 1, 2022.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Catlin said, “I am thankful for my amazing team including Detective Dorothea Long with the Mobile Police Department, the Child Advocacy Center, Detective Mark Vollert with the Houston Police Department, and my wonderful Trial Coordinator Bonita Westry. I am so thankful justice was served for our victim and her family. She told me today was the day she could finally breathe again.”

Sentencing for Patrick Tillman will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.