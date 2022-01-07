Mobile man facing several charges after officers found 40 grams of heroin and a stolen shotgun

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 60-year-old man was arrested Dec. 28 after he was found with 40 grams of heroin, two other drugs and several guns.

Charles Jackson, 60, was arrested after Mobile Police officers conducted a search warrant for an active narcotics investigation at 2312 Adams Lane in Mobile.

While searching the property, officers found:

40 grams of heroin

4 grams of cocaine

14 grams of marijuana

A stolen shotgun

Two handguns

Officers also seized two vehicles on the property.

Jackson was charged with:

Trafficking heroin

Possession of a controlled substance

Receiving stolen property second degree

Certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol

Possession of marijuana second degree

Jackson is currently out on bond.

The Mobile Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice Unit will continue to investigate and find those involved in trafficking heroin. To report a drug crime, you can call 251-208-7211 or send an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.