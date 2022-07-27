MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile man is facing the death penalty in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl.

Archie Petite, 36, is accused of killing 14-year-old Ciara Jackson in May 2022 on Michael Donald Avenue off Springhill Avenue. Mobile police said Jackson was shot several times and killed while she was in a car with friends.

Petite was charged on Monday with capital murder in relation to the case. Two others, 18-year-old Lamonyae Forrest and a 16-year-old, are also being charged with her murder.

On Wednesday morning, Petite faced a judge for a bond hearing and was given no bond. He plead not guilty. “Because it’s a capital murder case there are only two punishments. One is death by injection or life without parole so those punishments make this the most serious case that we can try in Alabama. So, we are definitely concerned about the charge and that’s why every step of the process we want to be able to make arguments and file motions that protect our client’s life,” said Buzz Jordan, Petite’s attorney.

A preliminary hearing was set for August 3.