Mobile man dies in Jackson County jail

PASCAGOULA, Miss (WKRG) — A man from Mobile dies while in custody in jail across the Mississippi state line. In a news release, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the man was booked on a public drunkenness charge by Pascagoula Police Saturday afternoon.

“During rounds Saturday night, he was found unresponsive and despite lifesaving efforts, he died,” said a news release. The incident happened at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. The sheriff’s office also says the man was wanted on a felony warrant in Mobile. Authorities haven’t released the name of the man, pending notification of the family.

