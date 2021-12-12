Mobile man dies in Jackson County jail

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- The holidays can be busy for everyone, especially those who help people in need. With locations in Mobile and Pensacola, the waterfront Rescue mission has Christian ministry as a core component of its work to help clients in need. We’re talking with the Vice President of Ministry Services at Waterfront Jason Grizzard. How is faith a part of programs at Waterfront?

Guest: As a faith-based non-profit, Waterfront’s mission statement is “to demonstrate God’s goodness by providing rescue and recovery services in Jesus’ name. So, our goal is by showing people a different way to live, we are hopeful this will establish a new relationship with God and others: the idea of love God and love your neighbor as you love yourself. Many of the men who enter one of our programs at Waterfront have lost all hope in the world, so our goal is to restore that hope by not only working to restore their physical and mental but also their spiritual needs as well.