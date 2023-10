MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 80-year-old Mobile man died in a crash Thursday after hitting a tractor-trailer, according to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency news release.

James Orourke, 80, died when the 2014 Ford Focus he was driving “struck the load being hauled by the 2005 Kenworth tractor-trailer,” which a Houma, La., man., drove. Orourke was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened at 9 p.m. Thursday on Hamilton Boulevard. ALEA Highway Patrol Unit troopers are investigating this case.