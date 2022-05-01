MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man has died after he was involved in a two-vehicle wreck in Irvington on April 30, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Donell Dewayne Morgan, 41, was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the second vehicle’s driver’s door and caused Morgan’s vehicle to overturn. Benno Kollegger, 79, was driving the second vehicle. According to officials, Morgan was trying to pass Kollegger while Kollegger was trying to make a left-hand turn. It was at this point that Morgan hit Kollegger’s driver-side door and overturned. Morgan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene, while Kollegger and his passenger, Olga Alexandra Regina Doi-Kollengger, were taken to University Hospital for possible injuries. The crash happened on Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway near Two Mile Road.

Troopers with ALEA are continuing to investigate this crash.