Mobile man convicted in death of his brother

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man has been convicted of criminally negligent homicide. Rico Washington shot his brother Darrick Washington in November 2016.

It happened in the parking lot of the Salvation Army’s location on Pleasant Valley Road. Rico Washington told police the men were clearing a gun inside of a car when the gun accidentally went off. Rico Washington was originally charged with assault, but charges were upgraded when Darrick died.

Prosecutors argued Rico caused the death of his brother when he was recklessly using a gun. He was convicted after a jury trial in November. Rico Washington has been sentenced to five months in prison with two years of probation to follow.

LATEST STORIES: